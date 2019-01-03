Business News
January 3, 2019 / 4:56 PM / in 6 minutes

Cost to insure Bristol-Myers debt hits highest since 2010

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured at the headquarters in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The cost to insure Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) debt hit its highest point since 2010 on Thursday, following the announcement that the U.S. pharmaceutical company would acquire rival Celgene Corp (CELG.O) in a deal worth $74 billion.

The credit default swap associated with Bristol-Myers bonds was priced at 59.43 BMY5YUSAX=MG, the highest since May 2010. Long-dated Bristol-Myers bonds were falling while Celgene’s debt rallied.

Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Nick Zieminski

