Cost to insure Bristol-Myers debt hits highest since 2010

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured at the headquarters in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The cost to insure Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) debt hit its highest point since 2010 on Thursday, following the announcement that the U.S. pharmaceutical company would acquire rival Celgene Corp (CELG.O) in a deal worth $74 billion.

The credit default swap associated with Bristol-Myers bonds was priced at 59.43 BMY5YUSAX=MG, the highest since May 2010. Long-dated Bristol-Myers bonds were falling while Celgene’s debt rallied.