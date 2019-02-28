Bristol-Myers shares up after top investor resists Celgene deal

FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co expressed disappointment on Thursday with the opposition of its top shareholder to a $74 billion takeover of Celgene Corp, and said it would press on with what would be the largest pharmaceutical acquisition of all time.

Shares of the U.S. drugmaker were up 2 percent, while those of its smaller rival fell 8 percent before the opening bell, a day after asset manager Wellington Management said on Wednesday it did not support the deal to buy Celgene.

In a letter to employees, Bristol-Myers reiterated that the Celgene deal is the best path forward for the company and that it continued to believe strongly in the merits of the deal.