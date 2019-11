FILE PHOTO: Logo of global biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb is pictured on the blouse of an employee in Le Passage, near Agen, France March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and Celgene Corp (CELG.O) have won U.S. antitrust approval for their merger on condition that they sell Celgene’s psoriasis drug Otezla, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement on Friday.