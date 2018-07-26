Celgene beats on Revlimid sales, raises 2018 forecast

(Reuters) - Celgene Corp (CELG.O) topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its blockbuster cancer drug Revlimid, and the U.S. drugmaker raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company lifted its 2018 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $8.70 and $8.75, from a prior forecast of $8.45.

Sales of Revlimid, which accounts for about two-thirds of total revenue, rose 21 percent to $2.45 billion, beating estimates of $2.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue rose 16.6 percent to $3.81 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.16 per share, topping estimate of $2.11.

Net income fell to $1.05 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.10 billion, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned $1.43, compared with $1.36 a year earlier, due to a drop in weighted average diluted shares.