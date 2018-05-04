FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Celgene profit beats on higher demand for Revlimid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Celgene Corp’s (CELG.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for blockbuster multiple myeloma drug Revlimid and psoriasis drug Otezla.

The U.S. biotechnology company’s shares rose 2 percent to $87.15 in premarket trading.

Sales of Revlimid rose about 19 percent to $2.23 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $2.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Otezla sales surged 46 percent to $353 million, topping estimates of $343.2 million.

    Excluding items, Celgene earned $2.05 per share in the quarter, while analysts were expecting $1.96 per share.

    However, net income fell to $846 million, or $1.10 per share, in the three months ended March 31 from $932 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

    Revenue rose 19.4 percent to $3.54 billion.

    Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Anil D'Silva

