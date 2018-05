(Reuters) - Celgene Corp’s (CELG.O) quarterly profit fell about 9 percent despite the U.S. biotech reporting higher revenue, as its expenses surged.

Celgene said on Friday net income fell to $846 million or $1.10 per share in the three months ended March 31, from $932 million or $1.15 per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 19.4 percent to $3.54 billion.