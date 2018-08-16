Israel's Cellcom swings to second quarter loss on retirement expense

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s largest mobile phone operator Cellcom (CEL.TA) (CEL.N) moved to a loss in the second quarter due mainly to a one-time expense for the voluntary retirement of 200 employees.

Cellcom posted on Thursday a net loss of 37 million shekels ($10 million) in the quarter, compared with a net profit of 45 million a year earlier, while revenue slipped 3.6 percent to 927 million shekels.

Analysts, on average, forecast a loss of 17.75 million shekels on revenue of 930 million, according to a Reuters poll.

The retirement plan resulted in an expense of 26 million shekels.

“The positive effect of reduction of the company’s expenses, shall be seen from the next quarter,” CEO Nir Sztern said.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for Cellcom and rival incumbents Partner Communications (PTNR.TA) (PTNR.O) and Pelephone, a unit of Bezeq (BEZQ.TA).

They have seen their mobile market share chipped away by new companies like Golan Telecom and Hot Mobile, as well as a number of virtual mobile operators.

Cellcom launched a lower-cost internet-based TV service in 2015 that it says had 195,000 subscribers at the end of the second quarter, up 42 percent from a year earlier. It also has 248,000 customers for its internet services, a 31 percent rise from a year ago.

Cellcom’s mobile subscriber base gained 1.1 percent from a year ago to 2.809 million in the quarter.

Cellcom has agreed to buy 70 percent of the Israel Broadband Co, which has exclusive rights to deploy fiber optics over state-owned Israel Electric Corp’s infrastructure.

($1 = 3.6810 shekels)