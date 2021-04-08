Digital forensics firm Cellebrite to go public via $2.4 billion SPAC deal

FILE PHOTO: A Cellebrite forensic device extracts data from a Samsung mobile phone during a demonstration at a training centre in Beijing, China June 19, 2018. Picture taken June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Cate Cadell/File Photo

(Reuters) - Cellebrite DI Ltd, a digital intelligence company, said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the equity of the combined company at around $2.4 billion.

The deal is expected to provide the merged entity with gross cash proceeds of $480 million, including private investments from fund groups such as Light Street Capital, Makena Capital and Axon Enterprise Inc.

Founded in 1999, the San Francisco-based firm provides digital intelligence to public and private sector firms conducting investigations, helping them convict civil and criminal offenders.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that raise funds through an initial public offering to take a private company public through a merger at a later date.

Cellebrite will merge with the SPAC TWC Tech Holdings II and begin trading on the Nasdaq after the merger under the new ticker symbol “CLBT”.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial adviser to Cellebrite, while BofA Securities is the capital markets adviser to TWC Tech Holdings.