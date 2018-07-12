FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Edizione completes acquisition of Cellnex stake, sees growth prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Edizione has completed the acquisition of a 29.9 percent stake in Cellnex (CLNX.MC) from Abertis (ABE.MC) and believes the Spanish telecom masts group has important growth prospects, the holding company of the Benetton family said on Thursday.

Edizione, which was advised by Goldman Sachs on the deal, has carried out the 1.49 billion euro ($1.74 billion) acquisition through a newly established company called ConnecT.

The new company is fully owned by Edizione’s subholding Sintonia.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

