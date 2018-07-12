Edizione completes acquisition of Cellnex stake, sees growth prospects

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Edizione has completed the acquisition of a 29.9 percent stake in Cellnex (CLNX.MC) from Abertis (ABE.MC) and believes the Spanish telecom masts group has important growth prospects, the holding company of the Benetton family said on Thursday.

Edizione, which was advised by Goldman Sachs on the deal, has carried out the 1.49 billion euro ($1.74 billion) acquisition through a newly established company called ConnecT.

The new company is fully owned by Edizione’s subholding Sintonia.