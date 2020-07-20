Spain's Cellnex hikes 2020 guidance as first-half core earnings surge

FILE PHOTO: Telecom antennas of SpainÕs telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as "Piruli", in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spain’s Cellnex (CLNX.MC), Europe’s largest mobile phone operator, reported on Monday a strong hike in first-half core earnings as it raised its 2020 guidance thanks to several investments, although it swung to a net loss.

The Barcelona-based company increased its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 2020 outlook to 1.16 billion-1.18 billion euros ($1.33 billion-$1.35 billion) versus a previous estimate of 1.065 billion-1.085 billion euros, it said.

First-half core earnings jumped 64% to 527 million euros, while operating income climbed 48% to 723 million euros, although Cellnex slipped to a 43 million euro net loss in the same period, mainly due to higher amortisations and financial costs related to its investments.

“This is in line with the current strong growth that the company continues to experience and for this reason the group expects to continue to show a negative accounting result in the coming quarters,” it said in a statement.

Despite the disruption due to coronavirus crisis, Chairman Franco Bernabe said the company had been able to operate with an “exceptional” degree of normality.

Spun off from Spanish infrastructure operator Abertis in 2015, Cellnex has expanded and now has a market capitalisation of close to 22 billion euros making it the sixth largest company on the IBEX 35 blue-chip index.

Cellnex has bought tens of thousands of phone towers across Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 40,000 sites. It is seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the European telecoms infrastructure market.