FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 19, 2017 / 6:07 PM / in a month

Cementir sells Italian assets to HeidelbergCement for 315 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s third-largest cement maker Cementir Holding (CEMI.MI) has agreed to sell its domestic assets to Italcementi, owned by Germany’s HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE), it said on Tuesday.

Cementir, controlled by the Caltagirone family, said the deal had an enterprise value of 315 million euros ($377 million).

The sale will reduce Cementir’s net debt, enabling it “to take opportunities that could arise in the future”, CEO Francesco Caltagirone said in a statement.

HeidelbergCement, the world’s biggest maker of aggregates used in concrete and the second-biggest maker of cement, said it expects the purchase to generate at least 25 million euros in annual cost savings by 2020.

“We see strong recovery potential in Southern Europe and especially in Italy over the coming years,” the German company’s CEO Bernd Scheifele said. “With this acquisition, we are very well positioned to create value.”

The company said that net investments for this year and next will remain unaffected by the acquisition and that it plans to sell non-core assets to offset the purchase.

($1 = 0.8351 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer in Berlin; Editing by Gavin Jones and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.