Mexico's Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex said on Wednesday that it had received information requirements from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over its operations in Colombia and other jurisdictions.

Cement silos of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured in Monterrey, Mexico, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The investigation comes after the company said in December that the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked it for information to determine whether it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in the construction of a new plant in Colombia.

The company (CMXCPO.MX) said it would cooperate with both the DOJ and the SEC investigations.