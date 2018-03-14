FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 14, 2018 / 1:41 PM / in 17 hours

Mexico's Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Cemex said on Wednesday that it had received information requirements from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over its operations in Colombia and other jurisdictions.

Cement silos of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured in Monterrey, Mexico, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

    The investigation comes after the company said in December that the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked it for information to determine whether it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in the construction of a new plant in Colombia.

    The company (CMXCPO.MX) said it would cooperate with both the DOJ and the SEC investigations.

    Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.