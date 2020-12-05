Cemex sees merger of two European units in effect from December

FILE PHOTO: A cement mixer truck arrives to a cement plant of Mexican cement maker CEMEX in Monterrey, Mexico, August 19, 2018. Picture taken August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Friday its plan to merge European units Cemex Espana and New Sunward Holding should be registered by the end of this year or soon afterward, and would then be retroactively in effect as of Dec. 1, 2020.

Separately, the Monterrey-based company said its Colombian unit had been notified it had secured a favorable ruling on Nov. 26 in a case relating to a dispute over deductions the company made in its tax declaration in Colombia in 2009.