Mexico's Cemex forecast to post higher net profit despite sales drop: Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: A cement silo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at a cement plant in Monterrey, Mexico February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex is expected to report this week that its first quarter net profit more than doubled compared with the year-earlier period, according to analysts polled by Reuters, helped by lower exchange rate losses.

However, the company is forecast to post a drop in revenue due to lower sales in several regions including Mexico, one of its largest markets.

Cemex will release its results on Thursday before the market opens.