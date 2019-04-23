April 23, 2019 / 10:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's Cemex forecast to post higher net profit despite sales drop: Reuters Poll

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cement silo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at a cement plant in Monterrey, Mexico February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex is expected to report this week that its first quarter net profit more than doubled compared with the year-earlier period, according to analysts polled by Reuters, helped by lower exchange rate losses.

However, the company is forecast to post a drop in revenue due to lower sales in several regions including Mexico, one of its largest markets.

Cemex will release its results on Thursday before the market opens.

Reporting by Noe Torres, writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by James Dalgleish

