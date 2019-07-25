Mexico's Cemex quarterly sales dip, sending shares lower

(Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV CMXCPO.MX on Thursday reported a 3% fall in quarterly sales, hurt by lower volumes in all its markets except the United States, sending the company’s shares lower in morning trading. The global economic climate took a toll on Cemex’s results, Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez said in a statement. “Weaker-than-expected industrial activity and continued trade conflicts have resulted in lower investment in several of our markets,” he said. “Mexico in particular has been affected by these factors, which led to lower-than-expected volumes.”

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican cement maker CEMEX is pictured at a cement plant in Monterrey, Mexico February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The lower volumes were partly offset by higher prices across the board, Cemex said.

Shares of Cemex slipped more than 3% on the report.

Jaime Muguiro, Cemex’s president of South America, Central America and the Caribbean, said cement demand trends remained positive in Colombia, but it was not enough to offset increases in coal, electricity and distribution costs in Colombia, and weaker markets across Central America.

In Cemex’s home market of Mexico, net sales sank 13% from a year earlier. Cemex said the country’s infrastructure market has been influenced by “the termination of important projects last year and a slow start in the execution of this year’s budget.”

Net sales inched up by 4% in the United States on strong demand for infrastructure, driven by spending on roads in certain states.

Monterrey-based Cemex, which operates in more than 50 countries, has been waging a campaign to cut costs and divest to regain its investment-grade rating.

In May, the company signed a final agreement to divest assets in Germany, saying it would use the proceeds for debt reduction and general corporate purchases.

The company’s controlling interest net income fell 58.7% to $155 million in the second quarter from $376 million a year earlier.

Total net sales fell 3% from a year ago to $3.5 billion.