SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian competition authorities have approved American Tower Corp’s (AMT.N) acquisition of telecommunications assets owned by Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA (CMIG4.SA), the government’s official bulletin said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - A telecommunications tower managed by American Tower is seen in Golden, Colorado February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

In August, American Tower paid 571 million reais ($138 million) to purchase much of the broadband network operated by Cemig, as the state-controlled utility is known.

($1 = 4.14 reais)