August 8, 2018 / 2:51 PM / in 34 minutes

American Tower, Algar buy telecom assets of Brazil's Cemig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - American Tower Corp (AMT.N) and local telecommunications company Algar Telecom SA purchased on Wednesday the broadband network of state-run utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA (CMIG4.SA), commonly known as Cemig.

A sign at a telecommunications tower managed by American Tower is seen in Golden, Colorado February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

At an auction in Cemig’s headquarters in the interior state of Minas Gerais, American Tower won Lot 1 of the network with a 571 million reais ($152 million) bid, while Algar won the smaller Lot 2 with a 78 million reais bid.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Gram Slattery

