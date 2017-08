FILE PHOTO: The construction of Santo Antonio Dam, a hydroelectric dam is seen on the Madeira River in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Centrais Energeticas de Minas Gerais received a proposal from China's State Power Investment Overseas Co. for its stake in Santo Antonio dam, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

State Power Investment Overseas Co. presented an offer to buy Cemig's stake in Santo Antonio hydroelectric dam, in the Amazon region. Cemig has been selling assets to reduce its debt.