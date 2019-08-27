Legislature approval for Brazil's Cemig privatization may take up to six months: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Cemig is displayed on a screen on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

NEW YORK (Reuters) - State approval for the privatization of Brazilian power company Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig, may take “at the maximum” six months, Chief Executive Officer Cledorvino Belini said on Tuesday.

Belini, speaking at the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the closing bell, said there is no timeline once the state government sends the plan to the legislature for approval, but the state needs time to negotiate and lay down its need for taking the company private.

“In my view the timeline necessary for that to occur would be at the maximum six months,” Belini said.

Earlier this month Belini said approval could come by the end of the year.

The government of Minas Gerais is expected to send the project to the state legislature soon, according to Cemig’s Chief Financial Officer Mauricio Fernandes, who didn’t specify a date.