BOJ says central bank group to assess digital currency possibilities

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it and other central banks including the European Central Bank and Bank of England had formed a group to assess potential cases for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in their home jurisdictions.

The group - which also includes the central banks of Canada, Sweden and Switzerland, along with the Bank for International Settlements - will assess economic, functional and technical design choices, including cross-border interoperability, and share knowledge on emerging technologies, the BOJ said in a statement on its website. bit.ly/2Gby6ws