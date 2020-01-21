Technology News
January 21, 2020 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ says central bank group to assess digital currency possibilities

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it and other central banks including the European Central Bank and Bank of England had formed a group to assess potential cases for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in their home jurisdictions.

The group - which also includes the central banks of Canada, Sweden and Switzerland, along with the Bank for International Settlements - will assess economic, functional and technical design choices, including cross-border interoperability, and share knowledge on emerging technologies, the BOJ said in a statement on its website. bit.ly/2Gby6ws

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below