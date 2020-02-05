Central banks to hold digital currency meeting in April: Nikkei

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders of six major central banks undertaking joint research on digital currencies are considering holding their first meeting in mid-April in Washington, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The central banks of Britain, the euro zone, Japan, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland last month announced a plan to share their findings to look at the case for issuing digital currencies, amid growing debate over the future of money.

The leaders of the six central banks and the Bank of International Settlements will meet in April to discuss ways to streamline cross-border settlement and security issues that need to be addressed if central banks issue digital currencies in the future, the paper said.

The six central banks plan to release an interim report in June and a final report around autumn, the Nikkei said without citing sources.