Commodities
April 29, 2020 / 10:18 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Canada's Cenovus Energy swings to quarterly loss as crude prices collapse

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canada’s Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) swung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by a significant decline in global demand for crude oil caused by the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The crash in global crude prices has dragged down oil producers’ stocks and forced companies to adopt cost-cutting strategies, with Cenovus suspending its dividend, cutting full-year spending, slashing output and pausing its crude-by-rail program.

While total production rose 8% to 482,594 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) as Canada’s main crude-producing Alberta province eased production cuts, Cenovus said prices for its crude declined 54% to C$22.74 per barrel in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Net loss stood at C$1.80 billion ($1.29 billion), or C$1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of C$110 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below