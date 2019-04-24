Cenovus Energy cuts 2019 oil sands production guidance, misses estimates

(Reuters) - Canada’s Cenovus Energy on Wednesday cut its 2019 oil sands production guidance by 7 percent and posted quarterly earnings well below analysts’ estimates, the first signs of the impact of a government ordered reduction in oil production.

Last December, Alberta’s government ordered Canadian producers to reduce output by 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) to deal with a pipeline bottleneck that led to a glut of crude in storage and deep price discounts.

Cenovus, the first of the country’s major producers to report results, said the significant improvement in local prices resulting from the government’s curtailment program more than offset the impact of reduced production and increased operating costs during the first quarter.

The company now expects total oil sands production to average between 350,000 and 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, below the 377,000 and 395,000 bpd range it forecast in December.

Net income for the quarter was C$110 million ($81.79 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$914 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating earnings from continuing operations came in at 6 Canadian cents per share, well below analysts’ estimate of 23 Canadian cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total production from continuing operations fell to 447,270 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 487,464 boepd in the quarter ended March 31.