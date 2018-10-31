Cenovus Energy reports third-quarter loss

(Reuters) - Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) reported a loss for the third quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by higher expenses and a fall in Canadian crude prices.

The company’s net loss was C$242 million ($184 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$275 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production rose 4 percent to 495,592 barrels of oil equivalent per day.