Commodities
Cenovus posts quarterly profit on higher prices

(Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday compared with a year-ago loss, benefiting from higher Canadian crude prices and increased U.S. sales as it moved more oil by rail.

Net earnings from continuing operations were C$113 million ($85.15 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$1.35 billion, or C$1.10 per share, a year earlier.     Total production from continuing operations rose 8% to 467,448 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

