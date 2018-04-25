Cenovus Energy loss bigger than expected as shipping woes weigh

(Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as near-full pipelines increased transportation costs and reduced profit margins.

FILE PHOTO: A warning sign is pictured near wellheads that inject steam into the ground and pump oil out at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canadian oil production is forecast to rise this year after an 8 percent jump in 2017 to a record 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd), but pipelines that carry the crude are operating at near-full capacity, forcing some producers like Cenovus to stockpile excess oil and run production below capacity.

The rise in inventories has pushed up the price difference between Canada’s heavy oil and light U.S. crude CLc1.

The difference hit about $24.28 per barrel in the first quarter, a 67 percent jump from a year earlier, Calgary-based Cenovus said on Wednesday.

Total oil sands production rose to 359,666 barrels per day in the quarter, from 181,501 barrels per day.

Company-wide netbacks, or profit per barrel, averaged C$16.80 per barrel of oil equivalent in the first quarter, compared with C$21.25 a year earlier, Cenovus said.

The company posted a loss of C$914 million ($711 million), or 74 Canadian cents per share.

Adjusting for some operations the company shut, quarterly loss was 40 Canadian cents per share, while analysts on average expected a loss of 16 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cenovus has been selling assets to reduce its debt burden after it spent C$17 billion to acquire oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips last year.

The company said it is still seeking buyers for its assets in the Clearwater area of the Deep Basin in Western Canada, which current produces about 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of natural gas and liquids.