Brazil sporting goods retailer Centauro prices IPO at 12.50 reais per share: source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian sporting goods retailer Centauro priced its initial public offering at 12.50 reais per share on Monday, close to the bottom of the range, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Centauro, which filed under its formal name Grupo SBF, had estimated a range between 12.10 reais and 14.70 reais per share. Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, BB Investimentos and Credit Suisse managed the offering.