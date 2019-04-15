Deals
April 15, 2019 / 11:12 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil sporting goods retailer Centauro prices IPO at 12.50 reais per share: source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian sporting goods retailer Centauro priced its initial public offering at 12.50 reais per share on Monday, close to the bottom of the range, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Centauro, which filed under its formal name Grupo SBF, had estimated a range between 12.10 reais and 14.70 reais per share. Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, BB Investimentos and Credit Suisse managed the offering.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below