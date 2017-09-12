FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Centene to buy Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion to enter New York
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 12, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in a month

Centene to buy Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion to enter New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp (CNC.N) said it would buy privately held Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion to enter New York, the second largest managed care state by membership in the United States.

The company’s stock rose 6.7 percent to $97 in aftermarket trading on Tuesday.

The acquisition would help Centene expand its government sponsored healthcare coverage with a leadership position in New York, the company said.

Fidelis Care, a not-for-profit corporation, offers affordable health insurance coverage to New York residents and has over 1.6 million members in the state as of June 30.

Centene said the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, would significantly improve the company’s earnings per share.

Allen & Company LLC was the financial adviser to Centene and Skadden its legal counsel. Citi was the financial adviser to Fidelis Care and Norton Rose Fulbright its legal counsel.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.