Humana says will not bid for Centene Corp

(Reuters) - Humana Inc said on Monday it would not make a proposal to combine with Centene Corp, which in March agreed to buy WellCare Health Plans Inc for $15.27 billion.

Centene shares fell nearly 4% to $55.50 in light trading before the bell.

In a statement here, Humana said it was making an exception to its "no-comment policy" to confirm it would not bid for Centene "in light of the significant investor speculation and persistent market rumors".

Last month Reuters reported hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Sachem Head Capital Management LP had built stakes in Centene and were exploring challenging its acquisition of WellCare.

Some shareholders of Centene had hoped a rival insurer like Humana would step in to buy the company.

An acquisition of Centene would have given Humana control over the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country and its extensive portfolio of Medicare Advantage customers.