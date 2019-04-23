Centene Corp posts first-quarter sales beat, hikes 2019 forecast

(Reuters) - Centene Corp on Tuesday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales of its Medicaid health plans rose, and the health insurer raised its earnings and sales forecast for the year, sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.

The report comes nearly a month after the company announced a $15.27 billion deal for smaller rival WellCare Health Plans to bulk up its government-backed Medicare and Medicaid businesses.

As the future of U.S. healthcare policy remains unclear, investors have dumped shares of companies in the sector, especially health insurers, which are widely expected to be hit by the Trump administration’s proposed overhaul of the rebate system and Senator Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare-for-all” plan.

However, on Tuesday Centene raised its 2019 revenue forecast to between $72.8 billion and $73.6 billion from a prior range of $70.30 billion to $71.10 billion. The company said it expected an additional $1 billion in payments and $700 million from its Obamacare business, where it is retaining more members than previously expected.

Centene also raised its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $4.24 and $4.44 from $4.11 to $4.31.

“We continue to focus on the fundamentals of the business that will drive long-term shareholder value, irrespective of headline volatility,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff said.

Revenue from Centene’s Medicaid business rose 53.7 percent to $12.61 billion in the quarter.

Total revenue rose nearly 40 percent to $18.44 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $17.47 billion, boosted by the company’s acquisition of Fidelis Care last year and program expansions in states like Florida and Illinois.

Centene reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.39. Analysts on average were expecting $1.34, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose to $522 million, or $1.24 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $340 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.