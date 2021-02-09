Centene misses profit estimates on higher COVID-19 costs

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp on Tuesday missed quarterly profit estimates due to higher costs related to COVID-19 treatment and testing.

Health insurers have been spending heavily to support their customers with coronavirus-related costs, which offset benefits from patients putting off elective medical procedures and hospital visits during the pandemic.

Bigger rival UnitedHealth Group Inc also saw COVID-19 treatment costs eclipsing benefits from such lower healthcare spending.

Centene’s health benefits ratio, the amount it spends on medical claims compared with its income from premiums, came in at 88.4% in the fourth quarter, in line with a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a ratio of 88%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company maintained its full-year adjusted profit of between $5.00 and $5.30 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $5.24.

Centene, however raised its full-year revenue forecast range to $116.1 billion to $118.1 billion, from $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion.

The company, which agreed to buy Magellan Health Inc in a $2.2 billion deal last month, reported adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, below analysts’ estimates of 47 cents.

Total revenue jumped 50% to $28.29 billion, but narrowly missed analysts’ estimates of $28.36 billion.