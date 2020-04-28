Centene quarterly profit hit by WellCare merger costs; bullish on 2020 growth

(Reuters) - Centene Corp (CNC.N) on Tuesday missed quarterly profit estimates largely due to higher expenses related to the acquisition of WellCare Health Plans Inc, but reiterated its full-year profit forecast and raised sales target for the year.

The U.S. health insurer last year made a $15.27 billion deal to buy smaller rival WellCare Health to bulk up its government-backed Medicare and Medicaid businesses while reducing exposure to Obamacare exchanges. The deal closed in January.

The costs related to the mid-quarter merger were not factored into Street estimates, BMO Capital Markets analyst Matthew Borsch said alluding to Centene missing estimates.

Centene’s health benefits ratio, the amount it spends on medical claims versus its income from premiums, worsened to 88% in the first quarter from 85.7% a year earlier. Analysts had expected a ratio of 86.1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

However, the company maintained its 2020 adjusted profit targets of between $4.56 and $4.76. The mid-point of the range was below the average analyst estimate of $4.74.

“This is not a business as usual environment and economic recovery will be choppy...but we are confident in our approach to navigate the crisis,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff, referring to the economic uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company increased its full-year revenue outlook to between $110 billion and $112.4 billion. Previously, it had expected sales of between $104.8 billion and $105.6 billion.

Its rival, UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), also reaffirmed its financial targets for the year earlier this month.

Centene’s guidance range despite COVID-19 related uncertainties reflects expected growth in Medicaid and Obamacare exchange membership in the wake of large-scale job losses affecting enrollment in employer-sponsored health plans, Borsch said.

Revenue from its business that offers Medicaid health plans to low-income Americans was $17.04 billion, a 35.2% jump from a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to the company slumped to $46 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $522 million, or $1.24 per share.

Excluding items, the company reported adjusted profit of 86 cents per share, missing estimates of 99 cents per share.

Total revenue, however, grew to $26.03 billion from $18.44 billion, beating estimates of $24.30 billion.

Shares of the company were down about 3% at $69 in trading before the bell.