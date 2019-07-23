Centene raises 2019 forecast as second-quarter profit jumps 65%

(Reuters) - Centene Corp (CNC.N), which is buying smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc (WCG.N), on Tuesday reported a 65% jump in quarterly profit and raised its 2019 earnings forecast, as it benefited from sales of its health plans for low-income people.

The health insurer, which expects to close the $15.27 billion deal by the first half of 2020, hopes it will reduce its exposure to the Obamacare healthcare exchanges, save costs and bulk up its businesses that sell government-backed health plans.

Sales of Centene’s Medicaid health plans for low-income customers, which account for about two-thirds of its total revenue, jumped nearly 36% to $12.12 billion.

The company raised its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $4.29 and $4.49, from $4.24 to $4.44.

Centene also hiked its sales forecast for this year to between $73.6 billion and $74.2 billion, from a prior range of $72.8 billion to $73.6 billion.

Total revenue in the second quarter rose 29.4% to $18.36 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose 65% to $495 million, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.