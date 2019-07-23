Centene shares dip as investors fret about medical cost forecast

(Reuters) - Centene Corp (CNC.N) on Tuesday beat quarterly sales estimates and raised its 2019 earnings forecast, but warned of higher medical costs, sending its shares down 2.3% in premarket trading.

The U.S. health insurer, which is buying smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc (WCG.N) for $15.27 billion, said it expected a health benefits ratio of between 86.6% and 87.1% for 2019, marginally higher than a previous forecast of 86.5% to 87%.

The health benefits ratio is a key metric used to measure the financial performance of health insurers by comparing the amount spent on medical claims with income from premiums.

“Despite Centene’s robust overall revenue, cash flow and adjusted earnings per share trends, investors have been nit-picking at this stock all year,” Stephens analyst Scott Fidel said.

“That slight increase to the health benefits ratio guidance may have surprised investors this morning.”

Shares of Centene, like other health insurers, have been under pressure as regulatory uncertainty persists in the run up to the 2020 presidential election.

The company is banking on its planned takeover of WellCare to help reduce its exposure to the Obamacare healthcare exchanges, save costs and bulk up its businesses that sell government-backed health plans.

Centene’s health benefits ratio worsened to 86.7% in the second quarter, from 85.7% a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the ratio for the quarter at 86.42%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue of the company rose 29.4% to $18.36 billion in the quarter ended June 30, ahead of analysts’ estimates of $18.01 billion.

The health insurer attributed the revenue growth partly to the expansion and introduction of new health plans in several states, including Arkansas, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

Centene raised its 2019 adjusted earnings per share forecast to between $4.29 and $4.49, from $4.24 to $4.44.

The health insurer also raised its sales forecast for this year to between $73.6 billion and $74.2 billion, from a range of $72.8 billion to $73.6 billion.

Sales of Centene’s Medicaid health plans for low-income customers, which account for about two-thirds of its total revenue, jumped nearly 36% to $12.12 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Centene rose 65% to $495 million, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter.

Shares of the St. Louis, Missouri-based company fell to $51 in premarket trading.