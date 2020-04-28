Health insurer Centene misses profit estimates on WellCare acquisition costs

(Reuters) - Centene Corp (CNC.N) on Tuesday missed quarterly profit estimates on higher medical costs and expenses related to its acquisition of WellCare Health Plans Inc, but maintained its profit targets for the year.

The health insurer, which closed its acquisition of smaller rival WellCare Health Plans in January, now sees full-year adjusted profit between $4.56 and $4.76, the mid-point of which is below analysts’ estimates of $4.74. Centene’s health benefits ratio, the amount it spends on medical claims versus its income from premiums, worsened to 88% in the first quarter from 85.7% a year earlier. Analysts had expected a ratio of 86.1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net earnings attributable to the company slumped to $46 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $522 million, or $1.24 per share.

Excluding items, the company reported adjusted profit of 86 cents per share, missing estimates of 99 cents per share.

Total revenue, however, grew to $26.03 billion from $18.44 billion, beating estimates of $24.30 billion.