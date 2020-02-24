Shale pioneer Mark Papa to retire as Centennial Resource's CEO, chairman

FILE PHOTO: EOG Resources Chairman and CEO Mark Papa speaks during the IHS CERAWeek energy conference in Houston March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

(Reuters) - Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV.O) said on Monday shale pioneer and Chief Executive Officer Mark Papa would retire at the end of May.

Papa, who is the chairman of Centennial as well as Schlumberger (SLB.N), had built independent energy producer EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) into one of the most profitable U.S. shale companies.

Centennial named Sean Smith as CEO and Steven Shapiro as non-executive chairman, separating the two roles.