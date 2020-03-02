CenterPoint Energy sets targets to cut emissions

(Reuters) - U.S. power producer CenterPoint Energy Inc said on Monday that it had set a target to cut emissions related to its operations by 70% by 2035 under its new carbon policy.

The Houston, Texas-based company also said it would cut its emissions related to natural gas usage in heating, appliances and equipment within the residential and commercial sectors by 20% to 30% by 2040.

Energy companies around the globe are announcing carbon emission reduction goals as investor pressure over climate change mount.

To achieve its goals, CenterPoint will focus on continuing to develop alternative fuel programs and collaborate with suppliers to lower methane emissions.

The company said it was investing in renewable forms of energy and would partner with natural gas suppliers to take steps to lower their methane emissions across the natural gas value chain.