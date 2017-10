BISHKEK (Reuters) - The government of Kyrgyzstan and Canada’s Centerra Gold have signed an agreement settling their dispute over environmental protection, the cabinet said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers set up street decorations in front of the national flag in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The government and the company announced the planned agreement last week.