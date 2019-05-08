Centerview hires M&A banker Brooke from Goldman Sachs: sources

(Reuters) - Boutique investment bank Centerview Partners Holdings LP has hired Tyler Brooke, a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc who specializes in mergers and acquisitions and shareholder activism defense, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Brooke will be based in Centerview’s office in New York, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the move has not yet been officially announced.

Brooke could not be reached for comment. Centerview and Goldman Sachs offered no comment.

Brooke worked at Barclays Plc in New York between 2009 and 2014, mainly working on deals in the technology, media and telecommunication sectors, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2015.

Among Brooke’s assignments at Goldman Sachs was advising timeshare operator ILG in its $4.7 billion sale to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp last year, and Tribune Publishing Co in its defense against a hostile bid from newspaper publisher Gannett Co Inc in 2016.