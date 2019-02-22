German biotech Centogene plans Nasdaq IPO: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German biotech company Centogene is considering a stock market flotation in New York this year as it seeks to raise funds to finance further expansion, people close to the matter said.

Centogene, which says it is the global leader in the field of rare disease diagnosis, is expected to file its initial public offering (IPO) plans with the Nasdaq stock exchange shortly, they said.

A deal could take place as early as the second or third quarter, they added.

Biotechnology firms often choose Nasdaq as a venue for an IPO as the large number of peers listed on that exchange means they are often able to secure higher valuations than they would get in their home country.

Centogene, headquartered in Rostock, is owned by investors such as DPE Deutsche Private Equity, Careventures, TVM Capital and CIC Capital. It has annual sales of 45 million euros and employs about 300 staff.

A company spokesman said Centogene continuously examines financing options, declining to specify.

DPE declined to comment, while the other investors had no immediate comment.

Centogene was founded in 2006 by neurologist Arndt Rolfs with a view to speeding up the diagnosis of rare diseases using worldwide clinical data. It received 25 million euros from investors in a July 2017 financing round.

The firm says it has built the world’s largest data repository for genetic information on rare hereditary diseases. It sells genetic testing products and helps pharma firms develop drugs with its big data solutions.

Centogene says it has a test portfolio covering 2,800 genes, biochemical tests, biomarkers and genome sequencing. It has grown by more than 40 percent annually over the last five years.