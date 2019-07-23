July 23, 2019 / 1:00 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit, cash flow outlook

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) (CETV.O) (CETV.PR) raised its 2019 outlook for core profit and cash flow growth for a second straight quarter after posting an estimate-beating second-quarter result.

CME said in an earnings presentation it expected its operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) to grow in 2019 between 14-16% at constant exchange rates, up from a previous forecast of 12-14% growth.

It added its unlevered free cash flow growth should reached 14-16% at actual rates, up from its previous estimate of around 10%.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Michael Kahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below