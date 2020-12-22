Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Russia sends extra 300 military instructors to Central Africa Republic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sent an extra 300 military instructors to the Central African Republic at the request of the country’s leadership to help counter a surge in violence by rebel groups ahead of Sunday’s election, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Officials and a security source in Bangui said earlier on Monday that Rwanda and Russia had sent troops and supplies.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the opposition and armed groups were trying to destabilise the situation with the help of external forces.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

