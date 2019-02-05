Central African Republic initials peace deal with 14 armed groups

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Central African Republic initialed a peace deal with 14 armed groups on Tuesday following two weeks of talks in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The peace deal was announced on Saturday by the African Union but the terms were not immediately released. Central African Republic has been rocked by violence since 2013 when mainly Muslim Selaka rebels ousted then-president Francois Bozize, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias. U.N. peacekeepers were deployed in 2014.