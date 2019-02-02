Central African Republic reaches peace deal with armed groups: U.N.

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Central African Republic and 14 armed groups reached a peace deal during talks in Khartoum on Saturday, the United Nations said.

The talks started on Jan. 24, the U.N. Mission in the Central African Republic said on Twitter.

The Central African Republic has been in chaos since 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted the president, provoking a backlash from Christian anti-balaka militias.

The conflict has uprooted more than 1 million people and pushed the country toward famine.

This year, more than 63 percent of the population, 2.9 million people, will need humanitarian aid and assistance, according to the U.N.