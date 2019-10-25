World News
October 25, 2019 / 7:46 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Central African Republic considers hosting Russian military base: RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Central African Republic is considering hosting a Russian military base and would like Moscow to supply it with new weapons, RIA news agency cited the country’s president as saying on Friday.

President Francois Faustin-Archange Touadera made the comments in an interview with RIA a day after Russia gathered dozens of African leaders at a summit in southern Russia aimed at expanding Russian influence on the African continent.

Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
