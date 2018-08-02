Russian investigators may go to Central African Republic to probe TV crew killing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s state Investigative Committee is looking into sending a group of its specialists to Central African Republic to help investigate the killings there of three Russian journalists, the committee said in a statement.

Photographs of journalists, (R-L) Orhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev, who were recently killed in Central African Republic by unidentified assailants, are on display outside the Central House of Journalists in Moscow, Russia August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The three journalists were investigating the activities of Russian military contractors in Central African Republic, according to the Russian media organization they were working for. They were shot when their vehicle was ambushed.